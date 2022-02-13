RCB Auction 2022: Full list of players in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished with a squad of 22 players as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction concluded today.

Having spent the majority of their budget on the first day of the auction, RCB went about completing their squad and adding depth on the second day.

They completed their overseas quota with the signings of Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford. Other than that, they purchased Mahipal Lomror, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautham, Luvnith Sissodia and Suyash Prabhudessai on Sunday.

On Saturday, they won bids for Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat and Akash Deep.

RCB spent a total of ₹50.45 over the two days in the auction, using up ₹88.45 of their ₹90 crore purse. This includes the ₹38 crore they used on their retentions, i.e., Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga were their two biggest buys, both at ₹10.75 crore. They also spent heavily on Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) and Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore).

The team will be hoping to build on their previous two seasons when they reached the knockout stages. They will be keen to go on to the final or do one better and win the tournament for the first time.

RCB players list with price

Here is the full list of players Royal Challengers Bangalore bought at the IPL 2022 auction, with their prices:

Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹10.75 crore

Josh Hazlewood - ₹7.75 crore

Faf du Plessis - ₹7 crore

Dinesh Karthik - ₹5.5 crore

Anuj Rawat - ₹3.4 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed - ₹2.4 crore

David Willey - ₹2 crore

Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1 crore

Mahipal Lomror - ₹95 lakh

Finn Allen - ₹80 lakh

Jason Behrendorff - ₹75 lakh

Siddharth Kaul - ₹75 lakh

Karn Sharma - ₹50 lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai - ₹30 lakh

Chama Milind - ₹25 lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam - ₹20 lakh

Akash Deep - ₹20 lakh

Luvnith Sissodia - ₹20 lakh

IPL 2022 Auction RCB team

Here's the full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Akash Deep, Luvnith Sissodia

