RCB Auction 2022: Full list of players in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished with a squad of 22 players as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction concluded today.
Having spent the majority of their budget on the first day of the auction, RCB went about completing their squad and adding depth on the second day.
They completed their overseas quota with the signings of Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford. Other than that, they purchased Mahipal Lomror, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautham, Luvnith Sissodia and Suyash Prabhudessai on Sunday.
On Saturday, they won bids for Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat and Akash Deep.
RCB spent a total of ₹50.45 over the two days in the auction, using up ₹88.45 of their ₹90 crore purse. This includes the ₹38 crore they used on their retentions, i.e., Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.
Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga were their two biggest buys, both at ₹10.75 crore. They also spent heavily on Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) and Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore).
The team will be hoping to build on their previous two seasons when they reached the knockout stages. They will be keen to go on to the final or do one better and win the tournament for the first time.
RCB players list with price
Here is the full list of players Royal Challengers Bangalore bought at the IPL 2022 auction, with their prices:
Harshal Patel - ₹10.75 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹10.75 crore
Josh Hazlewood - ₹7.75 crore
Faf du Plessis - ₹7 crore
Dinesh Karthik - ₹5.5 crore
Anuj Rawat - ₹3.4 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed - ₹2.4 crore
David Willey - ₹2 crore
Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1 crore
Mahipal Lomror - ₹95 lakh
Finn Allen - ₹80 lakh
Jason Behrendorff - ₹75 lakh
Siddharth Kaul - ₹75 lakh
Karn Sharma - ₹50 lakh
Suyash Prabhudessai - ₹30 lakh
Chama Milind - ₹25 lakh
Aneeshwar Gautam - ₹20 lakh
Akash Deep - ₹20 lakh
Luvnith Sissodia - ₹20 lakh
IPL 2022 Auction RCB team
Here's the full squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Akash Deep, Luvnith Sissodia
