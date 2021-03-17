Watch: New RCB recruit Mohammed Azharuddeen pulls off acrobatic run out

New Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recruit Mohammed Azharuddeen pulled off an amazing run out during a KCA President's Cup T20 match in Kerala on Monday.

Playing in Kerala's local T20 tournament as captain of the KCA Eagles, Azharuddeen produced an acrobatic dive while wicket-keeping to catch KCA Tuskers batsman Srinath K short of his crease.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings when Srinath was forced to scamper back in his attempt to take a quick single through the cover region.

As Srinath ran back towards the batting end, the cover fielder quickly swooped in and produced a wild throw that seemed to be going quite far off the stumps. But Azharuddeen conjured up an acrobatic dive and caught the ball mid-air before disturbing the bails in one motion to catch the batsman short. The wicket-keeper-batsman also scored 69 off 43 balls in the same match.

RCB player Mohammed Azharuddeen is gearing up for the IPL 2021 well, he scored 69 runs from 43 balls including 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 160.5 in the Kerala T20 Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 15, 2021

Following his impressive outings with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (SMAT), the 26-year-old was brought by RCB at the IPL 2021 Auction at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Mohammed Azharuddeen smashed the second-fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a 37-ball hundred in the SMAT 2021 (Image courtesy Sportstar)

Mohammed Azharuddeen lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his fiery knocks while opening the batting for Kerala.

The right-handed batsman smashed 214 runs in five matches at an outrageous strike rate of 194.54. His best knock in the domestic T20 tournament came when he scored an unbeaten 137 off just 54 balls (11 sixes and 9 fours) to help Kerala chase down Mumbai's huge 197-run target.

During the course of his match-winning innings, Azharuddeen became the second-fastest centurion in the competition, taking only 37 balls to reach the milestone. The record for the fastest century in the SMAT belongs to Rishabh Pant (32 balls).

Star of the night - Mohammed Azharuddeen - lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a 54-ball 137* that helped Kerala secure a clinical 8-wicket win over Mumbai.👏👏#KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch how all the action unfolded 🎥👇https://t.co/VWU9MHY0S6 pic.twitter.com/Zr7DgLCYlK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021