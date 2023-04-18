RCB batter Virat Kohli fined 10% of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 17, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, Kohli's actions on the field, which led to the breach of conduct, were not made public. The IPL's official media advisory on the matter read:

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

The statement continued:

Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Virat Kohli failed with the bat against CSK

CSK batted first in the contest after losing the toss and posted a mammoth total of 226/6 on the back of half-centuries from Devon Conway (83 off 45) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27).

The onus was on RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to give the hosts a good start in the steep chase. Kohli was also in fine nick in IPL 2023 as he notched up three half-centuries from four games ahead of the fixture against CSK. However, things did not pan out in the expected manner as he departed in the very first over after scoring six runs.

Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) then played a blinder coming in at No. 4 in the company of du Plessis (62 off 33) to put RCB in control of the match. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, however, marshaled his troops well to make a comeback in the game after the duo's onslaught.

The young CSK pacers also rose to the occasion and absorbed pressure in the death overs to successfully restrict RCB to 218/8 and win the contest by eight runs.

Poll : 0 votes