"Don't want to go too deep into stats" - RCB batting coach downplays Virat Kohli's spin troubles ahead of IPL 2025 clash against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has dismissed the theory that star batter Virat Kohli has some issues against quality spin bowling. Pointing out to the batter's impressive performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the former stumper stated that a batter cannot score big runs consistently without playing spin well.

Kohli began IPL 2025 with an impactful knock of 59* off 36 balls in the opening match of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The 36-year-old struck four fours and three sixes as RCB chased down 175 with seven wickets in hand and 22 balls to spare.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. Speaking ahead of the mega clash, RCB's batting coach and mentor asserted that Kohli's performance against spin is not a cause for concern in the camp. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He has batted well in the recent past against spin, especially in white-ball cricket. So, I don't want to go too deep into stats. I am not very aware. But if I remember, in the [T20] World Cup finals, he got runs where it mattered. And apart from that, in the Champions Trophy, he had a good tournament second-highest run-getter [for India]. And that doesn't come without playing on spin.

The former India keeper-batter went on to praise Kohli's hunger and willingness to improve even at this stage of his career. Sharing his thoughts on the same, the 39-year-old commented:

"So, I believe right now, he is batting as well as he has ever done. And you speak to him even today, just now as I came out. He wanted to work on one more shot. At this point of time, to work on one more shot, tells you the hunger that he has in his mindset. He wants to just improve and keep raising the bar. So, he is a special player. And at this point of time, the way I see it, he is batting as confidently and as well as he has ever done in IPL."

Speaking of spinners, Chennai Super Kings have three quality slow bowlers in Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad. The last mentioned name starred with 4-18 in CSK's triumph over Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk.

Virat Kohli was India's second-leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025, Kohli played a crucial role in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. The right-hander contributed 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89.

The former India captain scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls in the Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai, a knock which featured seven fours. In the first semifinal at the same venue, he struck 84 off 98 against Australia, a defiant knock which featured five fours.

