RCB confirm Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar's departure amid Andy Flower reports

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that director of cricket Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar have left the franchise.

While Hesson joined RCB in 2019, Bangar was appointed batting coach ahead of IPL 2021 and promoted to head coach in 2022. The team qualified for playoffs for three straight years between 2020-22 before narrowly missing out on a top-four finish in 2023.

"We thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their commendable work during their stints as Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of RCB," the franchise tweeted, alongside photos of the two coaches.

"Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. A number of youngsters were given a platform to learn and succeed in the last four years. As their term ends, we wish Mike and Sanjay all the very best in life," RCB added.

Interestingly, RCB didn't confirm anything about the future of bowling coach Adam Griffith, who might be likely to continue now.

Hesson and Bangar were the sixth pairing since 2008 that failed to win the franchise a title.

Andy Flower likely to be RCB's coach

The confirmation comes amid reports that former Zimbabwe international Andy Flower will take over the job.

Flower was the coach with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for their two inaugural years in the IPL, with the franchise reaching the playoffs before losing in the Eliminator on both occasions. LSG have replaced him with former Australian coach Justin Langer, who's considered to be on good terms with team mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Flower, meanwhile, has a big trophy cabinet, having led his teams to titles in multiple T20 competitions around the world and even a T20 World Cup.

Mike Hesson was also leading the franchise's women's team and it'll be interesting to see whether Flower would be asked to do both jobs as well.