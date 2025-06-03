RCB dealt massive blow with star batter potentially missing IPL 2025 final vs PBKS due to birth of child: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could potentially be dealt a massive blow ahead of the IPL 2025 final. They are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, star opener Phil Salt was absent from the team's training session ahead of the final. With reports emerging about the birth of his first child, the Englishman could well be set to miss the IPL 2025 final.
However, neither captain Rajat Patidar not head coach Andy Flower commented on his availability during the pre-match press conference. Salt has played a key role for RCB this season at the top. The right-hander has scored 387 runs from 12 matches at an average of 35.18 and a strike-rate of 175.90 with four half-centuries, forming a vital partnership with fellow opener Virat Kohli.
What are RCB's options if Phil Salt misses IPL 2025 final?
Should Phil Salt miss the IPL 2025 final, RCB will have limited options to replace him at the top of the order. The franchise had Jacob Bethell in the squad, but he left after the league stage for national duty.
They roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert as Bethell's temporary replacement. Should Salt miss the final, Seifert is the likely choice to open the batting alongside Virat Kohli. Seifert comes in with immense experience, having played 263 T20 matches and amassing 5,878 runs at an average of 27.59 and a strike-rate of 133.19 with three hundreds and 28 half-centuries.
Another option could be Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal replaced Devdutt Padikkal after the left-hander was ruled out due to injury. While he has batted in the middle order in the two games he has played, Agarwal has vast experience as an opener and is more than capable of doing so should the need arise.
