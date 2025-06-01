“RCB fans must be feeling like Balaji today” - Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious viral wedding picture ahead of IPL 2025 final

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme about the three teams currently alive in the IPL 2025 race ahead of Qualifier 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already reached the final after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29.
Mumbai Indians (MI) then overcame the Gujarat Titans (GT) challenge in the Eliminator to fix a date with PBKS for a chance to face RCB in the summit clash. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the penultimate match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1).
Ahead of the match, Wasim Jaffer posted a funny meme on his official X handle. It had a photo of a wedding announcement picture, which had one groom along with two bride names. Jaffer felt that RCB's position was like the groom in the picture, as they are waiting eagerly for their opponent for the final between MI and PBKS. The post read:
"RCB fans must be feeling like Balaji today Who's facing RCB in the final? #Qualifier2 #IPL2025."
"Whoever wins the toss might decide to bowl first"- Aakash Chopra ahead of MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
Aakash Chopra recently previewed the second qualifier of IPL 2025 between MI and PBKS in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, considering the dew factor at the venue. Chopra said:
"Whoever wins the toss might decide to bowl first. However, if you see the last match, Punjab invited Mumbai to bat first, and they won the game, but Mumbai won the last match by scoring a lot of runs while batting first. I think dew will decide. If dew isn't there, maybe you want to bat first and put a lot of runs on the board."
"If Richard Gleeson isn't there and we don't know about Deepak Chahar's availability, a few holes are seen in Mumbai's bowling, but they have superpower batting. Interestingly, they didn't play Charith Asalanka in the last match. They might still not play him because there aren't too many options in fast bowling apart from Ashwani Kumar," he added on possible changes to MI playing XI for this match.
