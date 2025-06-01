“RCB fans must be feeling like Balaji today” - Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious viral wedding picture ahead of IPL 2025 final

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme about the three teams currently alive in the IPL 2025 race ahead of Qualifier 2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already reached the final after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

Mumbai Indians (MI) then overcame the Gujarat Titans (GT) challenge in the Eliminator to fix a date with PBKS for a chance to face RCB in the summit clash. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the penultimate match of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1).

Ahead of the match, Wasim Jaffer posted a funny meme on his official X handle. It had a photo of a wedding announcement picture, which had one groom along with two bride names. Jaffer felt that RCB's position was like the groom in the picture, as they are waiting eagerly for their opponent for the final between MI and PBKS. The post read:

Ad

Trending

"RCB fans must be feeling like Balaji today Who's facing RCB in the final? #Qualifier2 #IPL2025."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Whoever wins the toss might decide to bowl first"- Aakash Chopra ahead of MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Aakash Chopra recently previewed the second qualifier of IPL 2025 between MI and PBKS in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, considering the dew factor at the venue. Chopra said:

Ad

"Whoever wins the toss might decide to bowl first. However, if you see the last match, Punjab invited Mumbai to bat first, and they won the game, but Mumbai won the last match by scoring a lot of runs while batting first. I think dew will decide. If dew isn't there, maybe you want to bat first and put a lot of runs on the board."

Ad

"If Richard Gleeson isn't there and we don't know about Deepak Chahar's availability, a few holes are seen in Mumbai's bowling, but they have superpower batting. Interestingly, they didn't play Charith Asalanka in the last match. They might still not play him because there aren't too many options in fast bowling apart from Ashwani Kumar," he added on possible changes to MI playing XI for this match.

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More