'RCB have had geniuses in their team but have not won the IPL despite that' - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not been able to win the IPL title despite the presence of some of the greats of the game in their squad.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Brett Lee put forth their views on RCB's strengths and weaknesses for the upcoming IPL during an interaction on the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Manjrekar was asked if the unavailability of some of the top players at the start of the tournament, with Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe and Moeen Ali involved in the England-Australia series just before the IPL, affect RCB's chances.

He responded that a team has to play consistently throughout the tournament to bag the title and said that a few players missing at the start should not make too much of a difference.

"We have always talked about some players missing at the start and then you have to catch up and stuff like that. But eventually it is about how you play over a long period of time."

Manjrekar pointed out that RCB have not managed to win the IPL title despite the presence of some of the all-time great T20 players, like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, in their squad

"They have had some geniuses in the team, not even great players, and despite that we haven't quite seen the winning result."

The Mumbaikar mentioned that the onus this time will be on the RCB spinners -Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi - to deliver the goods, considering the spin-friendly conditions in the UAE.

"I am going to see the spin department if they have any game changers. I am looking at Washington Sundar, Chahal and Pawan Negi as the three spinners because those are the ones that will make the difference, what we expect in the UAE just going by the track record."

Brett Lee on RCB's areas of improvement

Brett Lee believes that the RCB squad has to relieve the pressure on Virat Kohli as a captain

Brett Lee was asked about what has been the problem in Virat Kohli leading the side and where the RCB captain has to step up.

The Aussie speedster responded that Virat Kohli has to play with a free mind and not feel the burden of expectations on his shoulders.

"I just want Kohli to go out there and enjoy his cricket, take all the pressure off himself as a captain and player. Because he is so good at that level, I think sometimes with all the pressure going around in the team, people are failing, he tries to get all the players on his back and tries to carry them."

Brett Lee added that the rest of the RCB squad members should help in sharing the burden of responsibilities with Virat Kohli.

"All the RCB squad should help out in taking all the pressure off Kohli."

Sanjay Manjrekar and Brett Lee were further asked if any of the other players inspired confidence in them apart from AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

The former picked RCB's new signing Aaron Finch as someone who could provide stability to the outfit.

"Aaron Finch is the guy whom I hope can give them a little bit of steadiness. They have a lot of class, flash and brilliance and then Aaron Finch can become the guy who can hold it all together."

Brett Lee concurred with Manjrekar that the Aussie limited-overs captain could play a big role in helping Virat Kohli managing the team.

"I think Aaron Finch could play the role of vice-captain to Virat Kohli."

RCB would be hoping that their new acquisition Aaron Finch can provide the much-needed support to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their batting lineup. They would also expect their bowlers to do a better job on the larger UAE grounds compared to the relatively small Chinnaswamy Stadium.