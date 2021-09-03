"The team will certainly miss you Washi" - RCB head coach Mike Hesson's message to Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be without the services of their spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar as he has been ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury. The 21-year-old took to his social media accounts on Friday to express his disappointment about missing the UAE leg of this year's cash-rich league.

The crafty spinner also thanked his fans for wishing him a speedy recovery. Head coach Mike Hesson reacted to the post by mentioning that the talented youngster will be missed by the team. The veteran coach added that he is looking forward to seeing the rising star back in action soon.

Washington Sundar fractured his finger during a practice match ahead of the ongoing India vs England Test series and had to fly home immediately. It was his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj who hit the southpaw hard on the hand with a sharp short-pitched delivery. 24-year-old right-arm pacer Akash Deep will replace Sundar in the RCB squad for the remaining matches of IPL 2021.

Mike Hesson takes over as the head coach of RCB after Simon Katich's exit

Former Australia cricketer Simon Katich will no longer serve as head coach for the RCB in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. Mike Hesson, who was initially roped in as the Director of Cricket Operations, will step in for Katich for the remainder of the season.

Exciting 2nd half of the #IPL2021 it’s getting closer…..Looking forward to getting to UAE and continuing all the quality work that Simon and the @RCBTweets coaching team have put in with this talented playing group. https://t.co/UnlRwBYF6d — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 21, 2021

RCB in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli and his men made an impressive start to their campaign during the first leg of the tournament. They are currently in third place in the points table with five wins and two losses from seven appearances.

RCB are scheduled to take on a depleted Kolkata Knight Riders side on September 20 in Abu Dhabi. A comprehensive win in their opening clash could do wonders for their confidence as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the very first time.

