Couldn't understand why RCB didn't promote de Villiers up the order - Ajay Jadeja

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has been employed at one down for his franchise in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League.

RCB boasts some firepower and world-class players like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in their middle order. However, Bharat has been entrusted to play the anchor role his side.

Bharat repaid the team management's faith on Wednesday, playing his part in Bangalore’s seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai. He scoring 44 off 35 balls. His 69-run stand with Glenn Maxwell (50 not out) helped RCB chased 150 with ease.

However, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes the Bangalore franchise should look to promote their stalwart AB de Villiers up the order. Jadeja believes it will allow the South African batsman to find his groove. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, here's what he had to say:

"Bharat has played well and the numbers show that but I would like to see ABD bat higher up the order. There might come a crucial game where RCB will need ABD to step up and he won't get too much time. He needs more time to find his groove."

"Your best batters have to play as many deliveries as they can.It's an unwritten rule. The more limited the format, the more the emphasis is on your best batters playing as many deliveries as they can. There was no pressure, and I'm very happy for Bharath," added Jadeja.

AB de Villiers has not played international cricket recently, so RCB should have promoted him up the order - Ajay Jadeja

Jadeja stated that he could not understand why RCB did not promote their AB de Villiers up the order during Wednesday's match. He believes the run chase for Bangalore was a walk in the park and an ideal opportunity for de Villiers to spend some time in the middle to find his rhythm.

"That game was a walk in the park for RCB. ABD is not playing international cricket, so he needs time to find his groove again. He still hasn't found it yet and this was RCBs chance to send him up the order in an easy chase and help him find some form. Couldn't understand the decision."

Bangalore cruised to a seven-wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals and have all but guaranteed their spot in the playoffs with that win.

