RCB lose Rajat Patidar and Romario Shepherd in one over as their chase loses steam in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Eshan Malinga rocked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the same over to dent their run-chase significantly in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana International Stadium on Friday. Malinga affected a run-out to remove Rajat Patidar for 18 and followed it up by taking a reflex catch to get Romario Shepherd off the very first ball.

The moment occurred in the 16th over of the innings as SunRisers captain Pat Cummins brought back Malinga, who had conceded 27 runs off his first two. The first three deliveries went for seven runs, including a leg-bye off the opening one. With Patidar digging out a well-executed yorker, the right-handed batter wanted to exchange ends but Malinga was quick to the ball and threw to the stumps onto the non-striker's end, thereby affecting a run-out. Shepherd, who faced his first ball, chipped a slower delivery to the Sri Lankan, who took the catch with both hands.

Watch the video below as RCB lose two quick wickets:

Malinga also went on to dismiss Tim David, who struggled during his brief stay in the middle due to the hamstring injury suffered while fielding. Having known for his penchant of hitting sixes, David managed only a single before Malinga sent him packing.

RCB's hopes of finishing on top two hurts after losing by 42 runs

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli gave RCB a wonderful start. (Image Credits: IPL X)

The Royal Challengers eventually lost by 42 runs chasing a daunting 232 as they were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. RCB had begun the chase in promising fashion, scoring 72/0 in the powerplay. After Virat Kohli perished for 43 in the first over after powerplay, Phil Salt continued to attack and brought up his half-century off only 27 deliveries.

After Cummins removed Salt for 62, Patidar and Jitesh kept the scoreboard coming. However, their separation followed the constant fall of wickets and Bengaluru lostthe plot in the run-chase. With one game to go for them, the Royal Challengers must win to retain hopes of a top-two finish and wish for other results to go their way.

