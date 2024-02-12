"RCB have the most loyal fanbase in the entire world" - Irfan Pathan ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the most loyal fans in the cricketing world. He hailed the franchise's fans for rallying behind the team through thick and thin.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title, having made it to the finals of the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions. Pathan was amazed to see the unwavering support that they get despite not winning silverware.

Here's what Irfan Pathan told Star Sports about the Royal Challengers Bangalore and their fans:

"I have never seen a franchise-fan relationship like RCB and their fans. They have the most loyal fanbase in the entire world. They haven't won a single trophy. They came close a couple of times to winning that trophy."

RCB were just one win away from making it to the playoffs last year. However, a Shubman Gill hundred at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the final league game saw the home team crash out of the race and finish sixth.

Virat Kohli and RCB winning the title will be biggest moment in IPL history: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan recalled the historic 2016 IPL season where Virat Kohli scored a record 973 runs at a stupendous average of 81.08 with four hundreds and seven half-centuries.

However, the herculean effort wasn't enough to help RCB win the title as the Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped them in the final by eight runs. Pathan believes Kohli winning the IPL with RCB could become the greatest moment in the history of the league. He stated:

"2016 was a very special season for him and RCB. I thought that was the year to win. If Virat Kohli and RCB win the title, that will be the biggest moment of IPL history, not just RCB history."

RCB have made some smart additions to their IPL 2024 squad by trading in Cameron Green and buying Alzarri Joseph at the auction. They will hope that 2024 is the year when they finally end their trophy drought.

