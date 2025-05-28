RCB maintain unbeaten away streak, create history with sensational 6-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's six-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, ensured they maintained their unbeaten streak away from home and ended their league stage with a win.

After electing to bowl first, RCB had to toil hard in the middle. A fine hundred from Rishabh Pant (118* off 63) and a brisk half century from Mitchell Marsh (67* off 37) ensured LSG posted 227/3 at the end of their 20 overs. RCB, who had a success rate of only 20% chasing scores in excess of 200, started off nicely. Crucial Knocks from Virat Kohli (54 off 30) and Jitesh Sharma (85* off 33) ensured RCB won the game and finished second in the points table.

This was RCB's seventh win in as many games away from home. They have won all of their scheduled and designated away games this season, becoming the first franchise to achieve this feat.

Additionally, if RCB win their last two games (considering they win both Qualifier 1 and Final), they will have nine away wins under their kitty, which will see them level Kolkata Knight Riders' record from 2012 (9 away wins).

"I had the responsibility of maintaining his record" - Jitesh Sharma expresses his thoughts on the unbeaten away record

Speaking to the commentators after the game, Jitesh Sharma said that he had the responsibility to carry on the away win streak as a stand-in skipper in Rajat Patidar's absence. He said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I will not be able to express my thoughts! I can't believe I played that knock. When Virat bhai was out, I was just thinking of taking it deep. As my mentor and guru Dinesh [Karthik] anna says, just take it deep. I was getting cramps because all the load was on me! I have Virat bhai, Krunal bhai and Bhuvi bhai with me. I feel excited that I'm playing with them."

"We want to enjoy the moment. But we'll try to recover well. We'll look to carry the momentum into the next match. Credit goes to Rajat. I had the responsibility of maintaining his record. Hazlewood will perhaps play in the knockout. We have a strong belief system. We have match winners. Look at our playing XI, and we have match winners."

RCB have qualified for Qualifier 1 on May 29 by finishing in second place. They will face Punjab Kings, and the winner of the clash will advance to the final.

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More