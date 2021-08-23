RCB players begin their quarantine in Bengaluru

In the latest episode of Bold Diaries, some of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players were seen rejoining the side ahead of the stipulated quarantine period. The players reached The Leela Palace in Bengaluru for their quarantine and shared their thoughts on how they were going to spend their days.

RCB pacer Harshal Patel shared his thoughts on being back for the second phase of the IPL after quite a long wait. Here is what he had to say before beginning his quarantine:

"We were looking forward to this for a while. Excited to be back and can't wait to finish our quarantine and go to Dubai and start training."

Other players like KS Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, etc. also spoke about what they would do to pass their time during the quarantine and how they are feeling with the second phase of the IPL 2021 around the corner.

"We were waiting for this since a very long time so that we could get to meet our teammates. We had a very good first half so we will back ourselves to do well in the second half too," Navdeep Saini said.

Bold Diaries: Ready for the UAE Challenge



A quick catch up with some of the RCB stars before they started their quarantine in Bengaluru.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #HomeComing pic.twitter.com/IPw0UkPRMI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 23, 2021

Can RCB win IPL 2021?

The RCB had a superb start to the IPL 2021 season, winning all four of their games in Chennai. The four-match victory streak was a huge boost and a great headstart. But the Virat Kohli-led side lost two out of their next three games and were third in the table with five wins from seven games when the tournament came to a halt.

Glenn Maxwell has been a revelation for RCB as he has added that X-factor in their middle-order. He has scored 223 runs in the tournament so far and has been simply sensational. South African superstar AB de Villiers, as always, has also been a crucial component of the well-oiled RCB machine. He single-handedly won a couple of games in the first phase of the tournament and will be the one to watch out for.

The addition of new overseas players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David also makes this RCB side even more exciting as we inch closer to the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Only time will tell whether Virat Kohli and his men will finally be able to break the jinx and bring home their maiden IPL title this season.

And it begins…. 🤩



Our stars arrived in Namma Bengaluru last night and started their quarantine before leaving to the UAE on 29th August. 👊🏻



(1/2)#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #HomeComing pic.twitter.com/yHUk2qFliW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 22, 2021

