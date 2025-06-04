RCB players receive a grand welcome after arriving at team hotel in Bengaluru with IPL 2025 Trophy [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players received a grand reception from their ardent fans after arriving at the team hotel in Bengaluru with the IPL 2025 Trophy. The franchise ended their 18-year wait for the elusive IPL title on Tuesday (June 3) by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ardent RCB fans across the globe who have been waiting for a trophy all these years were elated after their team's triumph as they celebrated ecstatically. The players reached Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4) to share the joy with their fans at their home base. The Royal Challengers contingent received a rousing reception on arrival at their team hotel in the city from a huge gathering.

"I think Josh Inglis' wicket was the game-changing moment" - Aakash Chopra after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS in a video on his YouTube channel. He picked Krunal Pandya's bowling performance in the second innings as the match-defining spell, as he took two key wickets while being economical.

Chopra said:

"It was a match-changing spell. Krunal first dismissed Prabhsimran Singh by bowling slow, and then he dismissed Josh Inglis by bowling fast. I think Josh Inglis' wicket was the game-changing moment because the match went totally in Bengaluru's favor from there. Only one guy could have won this match after Shreyas got out, and that was Josh Inglis. However, he was dismissed, and I think that was game, set, and match."

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal should also be spoken about. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 38 runs in four overs for sure, but he picked up two wickets. He took important wickets. Yash Dayal was phenomenal, three overs, 18 runs, and a wicket. Josh Hazlewood, of course, is par excellence. He never loses a final. He has won another final," Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

