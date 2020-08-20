RCB to reach Dubai on Friday; players to enter bio bubble after six-day isolation

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will fly out to Dubai on Friday to set up their preparatory camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The camp will get underway only after the players and support staff enter the bio bubble after undergoing a six-day isolation period and three COVID-19 tests upon reaching Dubai.

The three-week camp will start with all available Indian and international players, in collaboration with Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and head coach Simon Katich, the franchise announced in a statement.

As far as preparation during lockdown was concerned, the players were divided into groups and each group followed a “world-class regime” together virtually.

“In an environment where fitness facilities have not been easily accessible, since the season announcement, RCB management has worked with coaches to map the players based on fitness needs and divided them into groups...monitored by Strength and Conditioning Coach, Shankar Basu,” the statement read.

As per the guidelines laid down by the BCCI, the Indian players in the RCB fold had to be in an ‘advanced quarantine’ and test negative three times before boarding the flight to Dubai.

Players’ physical and mental health imperative: RCB chairman

Mike Hesson was appointed RCB Director of Cricket Operations last August. Credits: India TV News

Speaking about the bubble, RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said the management will be taking care of both the physical and mental health of the players.

“Also, the team is going to be isolated in a bio bubble for over two months, making it imperative that we implement all necessary measures for their physical and mental wellbeing...it is important that we give all the right support to the team so that they can walk into the stadiums roaring as true challengers,” Churiwala concluded.

Advertisement

Another challenge that the players are going to face is the lack of crowd support. Going from the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is always packed with fans to its maximum capacity, it will be slightly difficult to adjust to the empty stands in the UAE. The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to start on September 19.