RCB releases official statement over stampede during IPL 2025 celebrations; KSCA announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) issued a statement, expressing anguish for the stampede-like conditions outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that reportedly resulted in the demise of 11 fans. The franchise stressed the importance of safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced a compensation of INR 5 lakh for families who lost their loved ones.

With RCB creating history by lifting their first IPL trophy on Tuesday, the spirit of the fans in Bengaluru were sky high. The franchise then officially announced a bus parade followed by a felicitation function at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Fans flocked in large numbers to visit the victorious team. Several suffered injuries while trying to climb the boundary wall of the stadium, and a few also died.

The statement from RCB read:

Trending

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia blamed the organisers for not planning the event in a better way and wished for the earliest recoveries of those injured.

Krunal Pandya's bowling spell pivotal in RCB's maiden title win

Krunal Pandya. (Image Credits: Getty)

All-rounder Krunal Pandya's performance against the Punjab Kings in the decider was most pivotal in the decorated franchise winning their first title. The left-arm spinner claimed sensational figures of 4-0-17-2, getting the key wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had top-scored with 43 off 35 deliveries. Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with cameos to lift the Royal Challengers to 190. It was the Punjab Kings' second IPL final defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More