RCB releases official statement over stampede during IPL 2025 celebrations; KSCA announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) issued a statement, expressing anguish for the stampede-like conditions outside Chinnaswamy Stadium that reportedly resulted in the demise of 11 fans. The franchise stressed the importance of safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced a compensation of INR 5 lakh for families who lost their loved ones.
With RCB creating history by lifting their first IPL trophy on Tuesday, the spirit of the fans in Bengaluru were sky high. The franchise then officially announced a bus parade followed by a felicitation function at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Fans flocked in large numbers to visit the victorious team. Several suffered injuries while trying to climb the boundary wall of the stadium, and a few also died.
The statement from RCB read:
"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia blamed the organisers for not planning the event in a better way and wished for the earliest recoveries of those injured.
