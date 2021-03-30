RCB give a sneak peek of their new jersey for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have given a sneak peek of their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

The jersey, as usual, is dominated by red and black colors, with Puma being the new kit partner for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Loving the form @imVkohli .. I’m all packed to join the team pic.twitter.com/6rBIV3T3EH — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

The jersey was revealed in a video posted on RCB's official YouTube channel. In the video, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and South African legend AB de Villiers are seen expressing their excitement about again being part of the IPL through a series of tweets.

Let’s race tomorrow to find out — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 29, 2021

Young sensation Devdutt Padikkal also swooped in with a tweet of his own, wanting to race the two legends.

Can’t wait to train with you both again @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 . I’m in. — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) March 29, 2021

Fans are excited to see who among the RCB trio is fastest. Here is the video posted on RCB's YouTube channel:

Can 2021 finally be RCB's year?

Quarantine or not, the grind never stops



Your Royal Challengers are fit and raring to get on the field for #IPL2021👊#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/y1mgcljvJl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2021

After a disappointing few years, RCB finally managed to reach the playoffs last year. Although they were knocked out in the Eliminator, there were certainly several positives that came out from that season.

Young Padikkal was absolutely sensational at the top of the order, scoring 473 runs in 15 games. He was also in red-hot form in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, slamming four centuries in as many games for Karnataka.

With Kohli announcing he would open alongside Padikkal, RCB will have the luxury of playing an extra overseas batsman in the middle-order. The experience of De Villiers and new recruits - Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian - could finally solve RCB's fragile middle-order woes.

Their overseas fast bowling department could be a reason for worry. Although RCB bought Kyle Jamieson for a whopping ₹15 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction, the New Zealand pacer has been highly expensive in recent T20Is.

It remains to be seen if RCB finally manage to win their maiden IPL title this year.

It's go time as our preparations for #IPL2021 begin today!



12th Man Army, watch your Royal Challengers sweat it out only on the RCB Official App!https://t.co/cxnynMsZay#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/B6RA8k1XPT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2021