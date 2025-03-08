RCB ring in International Women's Day with fashion show amid WPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players participated in a fashion show amid WPL 2025 as part of team-bonding activities, ringing in Women's Day celebrations. They are currently in Lucknow, where the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host their penultimate league match against UP Warriorz on Saturday (March 8).

The Bengaluru side is currently fourth in the points table, having won only two of the six games. Ahead of their game against UPW, RCB players were involved in a fun fashion show in their team camp in Lucknow earlier this week to celebrate Women's Day (March 8).

The Bengaluru franchise's official Instagram handle gave a glimpse of the event to their fans today by sharing a video with the caption:

"𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇𝘃𝗼𝘂𝘀: 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆, 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 Women’s Day arrived early at the camp, as our stars walked the ramp, set the dance floor on fire, and laughed together all evening, a couple of days ago in Lucknow! 👯‍♀💃."

You can watch the video below:

"The expectation will be that they would make a comeback" - Reema Malhotra on RCB ahead of their penultimate WPL 2025 league match vs UPW

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra recently opined that RCB needs to make a similar comeback to last year to reach playoffs in WPL 2025 after a couple of consecutive losses.

During a discussion on Star Sports ahead of the WPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers and Warriorz, Reema said:

"Go into the ground with the thinking that you have to come out after a win only as you don't have a second option now. RCB have made a comeback earlier as well. The expectation will be that they would make a comeback. They are playing after a week's gap."

She continued:

"So they would be coming with a fresh mind and wouldn't want to repeat the mistakes they have committed. They would be coming after doing their homework properly. They might be thinking that the Bengaluru leg wasn't good, but the conditions are different now as they have reached Lucknow."

