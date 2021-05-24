RCB’s parent company announces mega Rs 45 crore initiative to aid COVID-19 relief efforts

Diageo, the parent company of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced a comprehensive plan to help India in its fight against COVID-19. The company pledged a total of Rs 45 crore to help build public infrastructure in one district in each state and Union Territory of India.

RCB announced the commendable initiative on their social media, disclosing their plan with the hashtag ‘1Team1Fight’.

Under the 3-step plan, RCB’s parent company will set up Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants at government hospitals in 21 districts to create long-term oxygen capacity. Oxygen shortage proved to be a major problem as India gasped for air during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diageo will also provide fully equipped and prefabricated 16-bed mini hospital units along with PSA oxygen plants in another 15 critical districts. RCB also plan to donate oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other critical medical equipment to ten states.

Speaking about the initiative, MD Diageo India and RCB Chairman Anand Kripalu claimed their efforts will play a crucial part in India’s recovery as it bounces back from the humanitarian crisis.

“At a time when the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, we want to support the government’s efforts and stand by the citizens of India. Long term medical infrastructure especially hospital beds and self-sufficiency in oxygen is what is needed most and we hope our contribution going into every state will help play a part in India’s recovery,” the RCB chairman claimed.

RCB had undertaken relief efforts during IPL 2021 as well

This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/HUOAL12VVy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

Days before IPL 2021 came to a halt, RCB had pledged financial assistance for infrastructure related to oxygen support. The team revealed it would raise funds for the initiative by auctioning special blue RCB jerseys worn by players during a match.

However, as luck would have it, IPL 2021 was postponed soon after, with the franchise not getting an opportunity to sport the new kit.