RCB's Virat Kohli congratulates RR spinner Kumar Kartikeya on dismissing Phil Salt in IPL 2025 clash [In Pictures]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli congratulated Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Kumar Kartikeya on claiming the wicket of the well-set Phil Salt. The two sides squared off at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, April 13, in match number 28 of IPL 2025.

RCB were required to chase down a 174-run target in the afternoon encounter. Salt played a whirlwind knock for Bengaluru, scoring 65 runs off 33 balls. The swashbuckling batter departed in the ninth over while trying to play a lofted shot against Kartikeya.

However, it was a mis-hit and Salt was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at deep midwicket. Following the wicket, Kohli was spotted giving Kartikeya a handshake. The former RCB captain also gave his opening partner a pat on the head for his wonderful batting exploits.

Here are the pictures of Virat Kohli appreciating Phil Salt and Kumar Kartikeya

It is worth mentioning that Phil Salt has made a significant impact with the bat for RCB this season. The keeper-batter has amassed 208 runs across six innings at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 185.71.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt's 92-run opening stand put RCB in a commanding position

RR posted a decent total on the board. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top performer with the bat for the home team, with a 75-run knock in 47 deliveries. Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag also chipped in with valuable cameos of 35* (23 balls) and 30 (22 balls), respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya picked up one wicket each. Krunal was the most economical bowler, conceding just 29 runs from his four overs.

RCB's run chase began on a fantastic note, with openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt forming a stunning 92-run stand from 52 balls. Salt was the aggressor in the partnership, doing most of the heavy lifting.

Following Salt's dismissal, Kohli also completed his half-century, crossing the 50-run mark in 39 balls. It was the veteran batter's third fifty of the season. He also became the first Asian batter to complete 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

RCB went on to win the game by nine wickets, completing the chase in the 18th over. Kohli finished on 62 off 45, while Devdutt Padikkal got 40 off 28.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More