"RCB se jyada dhokebaj team nhi dekhi"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB beat GT and jumped up from last position in points table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets in the 52nd match of IPL 2024 on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Courtesy of the win, RCB climbed to the seventh position in the points table, bidding farewell to the 10th spot.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss and got skittled out for 147 in 19.3 overs, following a poor show from the batting department. Only Shahrukh Khan (37), Rahul Tewatia (35), and David Miller (30) made decent contributions for them with the bat. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak starred for RCB with the ball, picking up three wickets each.

In reply, RCB captain Faf du Plessis went on a carnage smashing 10 fours and three sixes en route to 64 (23) before departing in the sixth over. He put on a 92-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli (42).

Royal Challenger's batting unit crumbled after the great start as they found themselves at 117/6 in 10.4 overs. Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) then held their nerves and finished the match in 13.4 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring IPL 2024 match between RCB and GT on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"I think 170-180 on this wicket would have been good"- GT captain Shubman Gill after loss vs RCB in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the dismal loss, saying:

"It all depends on the wicket. First if you see couple of overs you get a good idea and you play according to that. I think 170-180 on this wicket would have been good. How we batted and bowled in the powerplay was the difference."

He added:

"We would have had one extra bowler with us but losing three wickets you have to take some chances and we went with a batter. I think it's very important for us to start from zero. Move on from this game. There are many positives from this game. Learn from this game and keep improving. For us it was all about winning even in this game."

PBKS and CSK will square off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Sunday afternoon in Dharamshala.

