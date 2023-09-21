RCB set to appoint WBBL winner Luke Williams as head coach for WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are reportedly set to appoint Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and Women's Hundred winner Luke Williams as their new head coach ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the head coach for the 2023 season, Ben Sawyer, won't return to the franchise in 2024.

A former first-class player for South Australia, Williams has been in charge of Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL for four years. He led the team to the title in the latest 2022-23 edition. In his first (2019-20) and third (2021-22) seasons, the Strikers finished runners-up.

He was also the assistant coach at the Women's Hundred franchise Southern Brave when they won their first title in August.

RCB had a torrid inaugural year at the WPL under Sawyer and director of cricket Mike Hesson. They won just two of their eight matches, finishing fourth in the table of five teams. Earlier this year, Hesson, who also headed the men's team was removed from his position along with men's head coach Sanjay Bangar.

Former Zimbabwe international Andy Flower replaced Bangar for the role.

RCB captain Smrithi Mandhana led India in the Asian Games 2023

RCB captain Smrithi Mandhana was in action in the first Qualifier of the Asian Games 2023 against Malaysia on Thursday. She stood in as captain in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been suspended for a couple of matches.

The left-handed batter got off to an excellent start, hitting 27 runs off just 15 balls with the help of five boundaries. With Shefali Varma struggling for fluency at the other end, Mandhana's sweep shots relieved the pressure. But she once again lost her wicket to an off-spinner, Mahirah Ismail, on her 16th delivery.

India, nevertheless, built on her brisk start to score a massive 173/2 in the 15 allotted overs (DRS). However, the second innings was abandoned due to rain. They qualified for the semi-final on the basis of their higher seeding.