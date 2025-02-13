RCB set to name captain for IPL 2025 on Thursday, possible surprise in store: Reports

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise is all set to name its captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Thursday, February 13, according to a number of media reports. Veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis led the Bengaluru franchise from 2022 to 2024, but was not retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The name of Virat Kohli has been doing the rounds over the past weeks. The batting star led RCB from 2013 to 2021. He also led in a few games in IPL 2023. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 36-year-old is a frontrunner for the position. However, as per Times of India, Kohli is unlikely to take up the role.

Middle-order batter Rajat Patidar has emerged as a key contender to take over from Du Plessis as RCB captain. Senior all-rounder Krunal Pandya is also being considered a dark horse for the top job, given his experience as a leader in domestic cricket for Baroda. As for Patidar, he led Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which they lost to Mumbai.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The TOI report added that RCB has sent an invite for a 'special media gathering for key announcement' on February 13. Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and head coach Andy Flower are likely to be present at the event. A number of social media users have claimed that the announcement of RCB's new captain would be made at 11:30 AM on Thursday.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' record as RCB captain

Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 143 matches out of which the franchise have won 66 and lost 70. Further, three matches ended in a tie, while four produced no result. Kohli has a win percentage of 46.15 as RCB skipper.

As for Du Plessis, the former South African captain has led the Bengaluru franchise in 42 matches, winning 21 and losing an equal number. He has a win percentage of 50.

Under Du Plessis, RCB lost seven of their first eight matches in IPL 2024. A spectacular turnaround saw them winning six games in a row. Their campaign ended when they went lost the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals by four wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️