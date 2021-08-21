RCB set to reach UAE on August 29; will quarantine for 6 days before starting practice sessions

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have confirmed that their team contingent will leave for the UAE on August 29.

All available Indian players, support staff members, and team management will convene in Bengaluru on August 21 and undergo a seven-day quarantine. Virat Kohli and a few other international players will join the squad at a later date.

After multiple RT-PCR with negative results, the RCB unit will head to UAE on a chartered flight from the capital city of Karnataka. The franchise updated fans with their travel plans through a post on their official social media handles.

HOMECOMING - 21st August 2021 🏠 UAE CALLING - 29th August 2021 ✈️ Travel plans for our Royal Challengers ✅ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #UAE

Royal Challengers Bangalore also made three new exciting signings on Saturday.

They got Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, and Dushmantha Chameera into the side as replacements for Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, and Daniel Sams, who will be unavailable for the upcoming second phase of the IPL in September-October.

Simon Katich steps down as RCB head coach; Mike Hesson to take charge for rest of the season

RCB also announced that former Australian batter Simon Katich had stepped down as their head coach for the second phase of the IPL, citing personal reasons. In his absence, Mike Hesson will take over the role.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊@CoachHesson takes over as head coach for the remainder of #IPL2021 after Simon Katich made himself unavailable due to personal reasons. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/MQ8ErjqMZI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

In an RCB media release, Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said:

"As the season resumes in the UAE, it’s going to be an exciting chapter ahead. Simon Katich has decided to step down as the Head Coach of RCB, we would like to thank Katich for his work during his time at Royal Challengers and wish him success in the future.

"In the interim, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head coach until the end of the current season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket."

Exciting 2nd half of the #IPL2021 it’s getting closer…..Looking forward to getting to UAE and continuing all the quality work that Simon and the @RCBTweets coaching team have put in with this talented playing group. https://t.co/UnlRwBYF6d — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 21, 2021

