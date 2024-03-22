RCB set to refund RCB Unbox Streaming fees to fans following glitches due to extreme demand 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) conducted their annual Unbox event with great fervor at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 19. It featured performances from notable personalities and an appearance from their women's team with their 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy.

While the fans at the venue got to cherish the aforementioned festivities and notable events like the jersey reveal and the franchise name change, the viewers at home were not granted the thrills despite a provision for the event to be streamed on RCB's website and app for a sum of INR 99.

The fans who paid the amount could not gain access to the event as the stream apparently did not function due to 'extreme demand'. The franchise was eventually forced to livestream the event on their YouTube channel, leaving the fans puzzled over the fee they had paid to watch the event.

The franchise management released a statement on Thursday, March 21, saying the amount would be refunded in due course of time. The statement also apologized for the inconvenience the fans faced and promised a seamless experience next time around.

"Dear RCB fan, due to extreme demand we faced issues with live streaming for RCB Unbox event. As a result, we are refunding everyone who paid for the live streaming of the event. Your refund has been processed. It must reflect in your payment account within 7 business days. Thank you for your cooperation and we will work hard to make your next experience seamless," the franchise said in a statement shared on X.

The Unbox Event has grown to be very popular over the years, serving as a curtain-raiser for the franchise's campaign. RCB's ever-faithful fanbase never disappoints, turning up in numbers for the event and making it a spectacle.

RCB will face CSK in the IPL 2024 opener

With the festivities coming to a close, the action shifts to the field as the Faf du Plessis-led side gears up to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2024 IPL's opening clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

The contest will feature Virat Kohli's return to the cricketing field, and it also marks Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL captaincy endeavor after taking over the reins from MS Dhoni recently.