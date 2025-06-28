RCB star accused of sexual harassment; woman files FIR and seeks UP CM's intervention: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has recently been accused of sexual harassment after the conclusion of IPL 2025. A woman reportedly registered a complaint against the left-arm pacer and filed an FIR for mentally and physically exploiting her.

Ad

She initially reported it on the women’s helpline on June 14 before filing a complaint on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's online grievance portal. The FIR stated that the woman was in a relationship with Yash Dayal, and he misled her by promising marriage while exploiting her emotionally and physically. The FIR read (via India Today):

"For the past 5 years, the complainant had been in a relationship with the cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family and behaved like a husband, which made her trust him completely. When the complainant realized the deception and protested, she was subjected to physical violence and mental harassment. During the relationship, the complainant was also exploited financially and emotionally."

Ad

Trending

The Woman also disclosed that Yash Dayal was involved in similar relationships with a few other girls. The statement continued:

"Later, it was found that the man was involved in similar false relationships with other girls too. On June 14, 2025, the complainant called the women's helpline 181, but the process did not move forward at the police station. The complainant is mentally and socially distressed, and is seeking justice through the Chief Minister’s office."

Ad

The complainant revealed that she has chat records, screenshots, and photos to present as evidence and requested a swift investigation into the matter.

"She has chat records, screenshots, video calls, and photos as evidence. It has been requested that a swift investigation be conducted into the matter and that legal action be taken against the concerned individual. This step is not only important for her but also for all those girls who fall victim to such deceitful relationships."

Ad

You can also get a glimpse of the Woman's Instagram post about RCB pacer below:

Ad

Yash Dayal played a vital role in RCB's IPL 2025 trophy-winning campaign

Yash Dayal was one of the three players retained by RCB before the mega auction last December, along with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. The 27-year-old pacer repaid the faith shown by the franchise with a decent bowling performance in their title-winning campaign, picking up 13 wickets across 15 games at an average of 36.15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More