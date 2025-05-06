RCB star included in West Indies ODI squad for Ireland and England tour, dates clash with IPL 2025 playoffs

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been included in the West Indies ODI squad for the Ireland and England tour. West Indies are set to play a total of six ODIs.

They will first face Ireland in a three-match series from May 21 to 25 before playing three more ODIs against England from May 29 to June 3. They have announced a 15-member squad for these upcoming white-ball assignments.

The squad, set to be let by Shai Hope, includes hard-hitting all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who is currently plying his trade for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Notably, the playoffs matches of the IPL 2025 season begin from May 20, when the first Qualifier is set to be played. The eliminator will be played on May 21 with the second Qualifier to be played on May 23. The final will take place on May 25.

Therefore, the dates of the ODI series against Ireland clash with the IPL 2025 playoffs dates. Talking of RCB, they have eight wins and 16 points from 11 games so far. They are almost certain to make the playoffs with a chance to finish in the top two as well.

In such a scenario, they could miss the power hitter in Romario Shepherd as he has been named in the West Indies ODI squad.

West Indies ODI Squad for Ireland and England tour: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Romario Shepherd's blinder of an innings helped RCB seal a thrilling win over CSK

In their most recent match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru, Romario Shepherd played a blinder of an innings to help them eventually win a thrilling contest.

After a bit of a slowdown, RCB recovered in the last two overs to get to 213/5, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 53 off just 14 balls from Shepherd, who went all guns blazing in the last two overs. His carnage included four boundaries and six maximums at a whopping strike-rate of 378.57.

His game-changing innings did make the difference as RCB went on to win the game by a narrow two-run margin in the end.

According to a Cricbuzz report, overseas players from Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe have committed their full availability for all three IPL seasons from the 2025 to 2027 cycle. The Bengaluru franchise will certainly want Shepherd to remain with them for the all-important playoffs as they eye their maiden IPL trophy.

