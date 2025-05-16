RCB star plays in heavy rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David was seen enjoying Bengaluru's heavy rain as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 prepares to resume. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had temporarily suspended the tournament on May 9.

The IPL is set to restart on May 17, with Rajat Patidar’s RCB taking on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first match after the break.

Meanwhile, ahead of the match on Saturday, May 17, heavy rain lashed the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB batter Tim David was seen making the most of the weather, sliding across the covers and enjoying the downpour.

Fans can watch the video here (via the Royal Challengers' X handle):

The Royal Challengers are second in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. They are just one win away from clinching a playoff spot, though they could also qualify with 16 points if others' results work in their favor.

On the other hand, the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, find themselves in a challenging position, sitting in sixth place with 11 points from 12 games. They must win their remaining two fixtures to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

RCB's Tim David has scored 186 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 193.75

Tim David has been in outstanding form with the bat in IPL 2025, scoring 186 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 93.00 and a blistering strike rate of 193.75. He has registered one half-century so far, an unbeaten 50 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Throughout his IPL career, the explosive middle-order batter has featured in 49 matches, scoring 845 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 174.94, with one half-century to his name.

