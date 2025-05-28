"RCB took the revenge with interest"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB beat LSG and seal qualifier 1 spot in IPL 2025 

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in the final league match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 28. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow played host to the encounter. As a result, RCB sealed the second spot in the points table with 19 points from 14 games.

After being asked to bat first, LSG notched up a daunting total of 227/3 in 20 overs on the back of a sensational century from their captain, Rishabh Pant. The southpaw finally returned to form in his team's final match of the season with a knock of 118* (61), showcasing his true potential. Mitchell Marsh (67) continued his great form and hit another aggressive half-century to support Pant in the batting department.

Philip Salt (30) and Virat Kohli (54) provided a good platform for their side in the steep chase with a 61-run opening partnership in 5.4 overs. LSG then made a comeback by reducing RCB to 123/4. Captain Jitesh Sharma took responsibility and played a sensational knock of 85* (33). He helped power his side home in the chase to 230/4 in just 18.4 overs in the company of Mayank Agarwal (41*).

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between LSG and RCB entertained the fans on Tuesday night. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"RCB took the revenge with interest" an X post read.

"Everyone in the team is a match winner"- Jitesh Sharma after RCB's win vs LSG in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma reflected on his batting performance in the successful chase, saying:

"I can't express the thoughts, I can't believe that I managed to play the innings. All I was trying was to see the ball..When Virat BHAI departed, I tried to take the game deep as my guru Dinesh Karthik always tells me to take the game deep. I was having cramps due to the extra load but I am enjoying the responsibility with Virat bhai, Krunal bhai and Bhuvi bhai around and I am enjoying it."

Sharma continued:

"We have thought about, we will enjoy a bit but we will make sure we have a good recovery for the Qualfier. Credit goes to Rajat, he gave me the opportunity to keep up the trend of away wins. Thanks to almighty for the win. Hazlewood is fit now and should play the playoffs. Everyone in the team is a match winner. The belief system is great in the team."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

