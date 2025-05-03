RCB vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. This clash could perhaps mark the last instance of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni facing each other in the IPL.
RCB are third in the points table, with 14 points from 10 games. CSK have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and find themselves in last place, with just two wins from 10 games. MS Dhoni and co. would, however, look to play for pride. Chennai can also utilize the remaining games to give some of their young talents a chance on the big stage keeping the future in mind.
Bengaluru will be keen to register another win and remain in firm contention for a place in the playoffs. They have won four of their last five matches. In their previous clash, RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, Bengaluru restricted DC to 162-8 and then chased down the total in 18.3 overs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL
Bengaluru and Chennai have met 34 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 21-12 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides ended in no result. RCB beat CSK by 50 runs when the teams clashed at Chepauk in the first half of IPL 2025, thus ending their infamous jinx at the venue.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 34
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 12
Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 21
Matches with No Result - 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bengaluru and Chennai have met 11 times in the IPL at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both RCB and CSK have won five games each, while one match ended in no result. Bengaluru beat Chennai by 27 runs in the famous league clash at the venue last season, thereby confirming their place in the playoffs.
Matches Played - 11
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 5
Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5
Matches with No Result - 1
Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings matches
RCB have won three of the last five matches played against CSK in the IPL, including the two most recent clashes. On current form, Bengaluru would start favorites against Chennai on Saturday.
Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings games.
- RCB (196/7) beat CSK (146/8) by 50 runs, March 28, 2025
- RCB (218/5) beat CSK (191/7) by 27 runs, May 18, 2024
- CSK (176/4) beat RCB (173/6) by 6 wickets, March 22, 2024
- CSK (226/6) beat RCB (218/8) by 8 runs, April 17, 2023
- RCB (173/8) beat CSK (160/8) by 13 runs, May 4, 2022
