RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, April 15, in Match 20 of IPL 2023. The game will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DC made one notable change to their playing XI that they played in the last game. Mitchell Marsh, who flew back home for his marriage, has returned and is part of the playing XI. West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell has made way for the Australian all-rounder.

RCB, on the other hand, brought in Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in place of David Willey.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, and Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, and Chetan Sakariya.

The home side were the first to use the Impact Player, with Anuj Rawat replacing Mahipal Lomror.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper David Warner said he and his side were keen to secure their first win of IPL 2023.

"We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have one change. Marsh comes in for Powell," Warner said.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also insisted that they wanted to bowl first and predicted that the ball would turn in the second innings.

"Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally," Du Plessis said.

"Will be important for me and Virat [Kohli] to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers."

RCB vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

