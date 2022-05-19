RCB vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in the 67th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday (May 19). RCB have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive with this commanding win.

Earlier in the night, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. In-form opener Wriddhiman Saha (31) got them off to a flier by clearing the in-field and utilizing the powerplay restrictions.

Shubman Gill, on the other end, could not replicate his partner's fireworks and departed in the third over of Hazlewood's bowling.

Matthew Wade also followed Gill to the pavilion soon after without any significant contribution. Hardik Pandya (62*) anchored the innings all along to help GT reach 168/5 after 20 overs.

David Miller (34) played a crucial role by injecting some momentum into the innings in the middle phase. Rashid Khan (19 in 6 balls) also chipped in with a blazing cameo in the end.

With 169 to win in this must-win game, RCB openers Virat Kohli (73) and Faf du Plessis (44) provided an ideal platform for their side with a sensational 115-run partnership.

After a string of disappointing performances, Kohli roared back to form in this game with a classic knock in the chase. Du Plessis played second fiddle to him in their match-defining partnership.

Rashid Khan dismissed both of them in the space of two overs to give GT a semblance of hope. However, Glenn Maxwell's (40* in 18 balls) blitzkrieg helped Bangalore cruise to victory in 18.4 overs.

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. They expressed their reactions to the same through some intriguing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm When you are dead in the competition but you decide who will go in play offs When you are dead in the competition but you decide who will go in play offs https://t.co/IMpmJiGTKg

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Rohit Sharma when he announces Arjun Tendulkar replacing Bumrah during toss. Rohit Sharma when he announces Arjun Tendulkar replacing Bumrah during toss. https://t.co/dOhkD7nyj1

Edited by Arjun Panchadar