  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 17, 2025 07:00 IST
India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty
IPL 2025 will resume with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 58 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. This game will mark the resumption of IPL 2025 after the T20 league was suspended for a week following the abandonment of the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala on May 8.

Ad

With 16 points from 11 matches, RCB are just one win away from securing their playoffs berth. A triumph on Saturday against KKR will also take them to the top of the points table. Bengaluru are on a four-match winning streak. However, it remains to be seen whether the unexpected break affects their momentum.

KKR are in sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table, with 11 points from 12 matches. They have only a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. Kolkata's chances suffered a major setback following their two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match at the Eden Gardens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Bengaluru and Kolkata have clashed 35 times in the IPL, with KKR having a 20-15 lead in the head-to-head battle. Bengaluru beat Kolkata by seven wickets when the teams clashed in the first half at Eden Gardens.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 35

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 15

Ad

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 20

Matches with No Result - 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru and Kolkata have clashed 12 times in the IPL at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with KKR having an 8-4 lead in the head-to-head numbers.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 8

Ad

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

Kolkata have won four of the last five matches played against Bengaluru in the IPL. RCB, however, won the most recent clash by seven wickets, chasing down a target of 175 in 16.2 overs.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders games.

  • RCB (177/3) beat KKR (174/8) by 7 wickets, March 22, 2025
  • KKR (222/6) beat RCB (221) by 1 run, April 21, 2024
  • KKR (186/3) beat RCB (182/6) by 7 wickets, March 29, 2024
  • KKR (200/5) beat RCB (179/8) by 21 runs, April 26, 2023
  • KKR (204/7) beat RCB (123) by 81 runs, April 6, 2023
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications