RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Today match players list & umpires

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Monday.

As the name suggests, it will be a knockout clash. Hence, teams cannot afford to make any mistakes.

RCB had a forgettable start to the UAE leg, as were they hammered by KKR by nine wickets after their batting line-up folded up for 92. They have, however, fought back brilliantly to win four of their next six matches.

In their last league encounter, they stunned table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets courtesy a methodical chase.

The reason KKR are in the playoffs is because the tentative squad from the India leg did not turn up in the UAE.

Aided by a few significant changes, none more prominent than Venkatesh Iyer opening the innings, KKR have won five of their seven matches in the UAE leg. It’s all about continuing the momentum now to stay in the tournament.

RCB vs KKR - Today Match Playing XI

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB vs KKR - Full squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh

RCB vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Virender Sharma

Third Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

RCB vs KKR - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RCB have won the toss in the Eliminator and will bat first. As expected, they haven’t made any changes to the team that beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in a last-ball thriller.

Speaking after winning the toss, Kohli commented:

"We are going to bat first, looks like a great wicket, nice and hard. It gets tougher to bat here in Sharjah as the game progresses."

KKR too haven’t made any changes to their playing XI, which means Andre Russell will not be in action.

