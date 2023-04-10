RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

Much to the delight of LSG fans, fast bowler Mark Wood, who has eight wickets from two games, has recovered and has been named in the playing XI.

RCB, on the other hand, have picked Wayne Parnell, who came in as a replacement, to strengthen their bowling unit after a miserable outing in the last game.

Here is the list of Impact players in today's match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, and Sonu Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Krishanappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, and Swapnil Singh.

Speaking at the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul stressed that they decided to field first, given that it is almost difficult to defend at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I am just going by the history of playing at Chinnaswamy so we are going to field first. It's a pretty good chasing ground," Rahul said.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, stressed that the wicket is a bit drier than it was in the last match.

"It does look a little bit drier than the previous match. We were 50-50 on what to do tonight. We were talking about the fact that this could be a little drier. We're looking forward to this contest," du Plessis said.

RCB vs LSG Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi.

