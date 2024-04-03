RCB vs LSG: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sent into bat after losing the toss, LSG put up 181-5 before restricting RCB to 153, with Mayank Yadav (3-14) producing another memorable spell.

Chasing 182, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost three big wickets early. Virat Kohli (22 off 16) skied a catch to backward point off Manimaran Siddharth. Captain Faf du Plessis (19 off 13) was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Devdutt Padikkal.

Glenn Maxwell (0)'s horror run with the bat continued, as he top-edged a pull off Mayank towards mid-on. The LSG speedster then knocked over Cameron Green (9) with a brute.

A length ball beat the RCB all-rounder for pace and crashed into the stumps. Anuj Rawat (11) was the next to go, miscuing an attempted big hit off Marcus Stoinis.

Mayank had his third when Rajat Patidar (29 off 21) top-edged a pull. Impact Player Mahipal Lomror (33 off 13) played an excellent cameo, but RCB had fallen way behind in the game by then.

De Kock, Pooran star as LSG put 181/5

Sent into bat by RCB, LSG put up 181-5, with opener Quinton de Kock hammering 81 off 56, while Nicholas Pooran clobbered 40* off 21.

De Kock showed early signs of aggression by smashing Reece Topley for three consecutive fours in the first over. He then launched Mohammed Siraj for two sixes in the third over. Lucknow captain KL Rahul (20) also stuck a couple of maximums but fell to Maxwell (2-23), looking for another big hit.

In a huge moment in the game, De Kock was dropped on 32 by Maxwell off Topley. Keeper Rawat, though, took a good running catch to dismiss Padikkal (6), who top-edged a pull off Mohammed Siraj. At the other end, De Kock brought up his fifty by whacking Mayank Dagar down the ground for four.

Stoinis chipped in with a handy 24 off 15 before Pooran provided the finishing touches after De Kock had holed out off Topley.

In the penultimate over, the LSG left-hander launched Topley for three consecutive sixes. Two more maximums followed off Siraj in the last over as Lucknow crossed the 180-run mark.

RCB vs LSG: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Lucknow opener De Kock smashed a brilliant 81, while Pooran again did a fine finishing job. With the ball, Mayank was outstanding once more.

For Bengaluru, Maxwell claimed 2-23, while Lomror played a breezy cameo in the chase. LSG fast bowler Mayank, though, won his second consecutive Player of the Match for his performance against RCB.