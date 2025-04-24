  • home icon
RCB vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:00 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have the upper hand over Rajasthan Royals in match 42 of IPL 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 42 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. When the two sides clashed on April 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RCB thumped RR by nine wickets. Benglauru are fourth in the points table, while Rajasthan are in eighth place.

RCB got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Bowling first, Bengaluru did a great job to restrict Punjab to 157-6 as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up two wickets each. In the chase, RCB cruised home in 18.5 overs as Virat Kohli top-scored with 73* off 54, while Devdutt Padikkal hammered 61 off 35 balls.

Rajasthan are on a four-match losing streak and would be desperate to turn around their fortunes. They would be the first to admit that they should have won their last two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively. Against LSG, RR were chasing 181 and were well-placed for victory, but lost their way at the end to finish on 178-5.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Bengaluru and Rajasthan have met 33 times in the IPL, with RCB having a 16-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. Three matches have ended in no result.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 16

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches with No Result - 3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru and Rajasthan have met nine times at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with RR having a slender 4-3 lead, while two matches produced no result. RCB beat RR by seven runs when the two sides last met at the venue in April 2023.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4

Matches with No Result - 2

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals matches

RCB have won three of the last five matches played against Rajasthan in the IPL. When the sides clashed last season, RR won both matches by six wickets and four wickets respectively.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals games.

  • RCB (175/1) beat RR (173/4) by 9 wickets, April 13, 2025
  • RR (174/6) beat RCB (172/8) by 4 wickets, May 22, 2024
  • RR (189/4) beat RCB (183/3) by 6 wickets, April 6, 2024
  • RCB (171/5) beat RR (59) by 112 runs, May 14, 2023
  • RCB (189/9) beat RR (182/6) by 7 runs, April 23, 2023
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
