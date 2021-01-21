"RCB will have their job cut out at the IPL 2021 auction" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) could have a tough task at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction to assemble a strong team.

RCB have retained just 12 players from their 22-member squad from IPL 2020. Chris Morris, Aaron Finch and Shivam Dube are some of the big-ticket players released by the Virat Kohli-led side.

Aakash Chopra spoke about the pre-auction strategy of RCB and the road ahead for them in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator observed that RCB opted to release a significant number of players before the IPL 2021 auction.

"RCB said that they will release ten players; two had already left, as Parthiv Patel had taken retirement and Dale Steyn had made himself unavailable. So, overall they have left eight players in which the main players are Chris Morris, for whom they had spent 10 crores; Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Umesh Yadav," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels RCB should have retained Shivam Dube, as an Indian all-rounder like him is not readily available. However, he added the franchise might be looking to get him back at a cheaper price.

"I am a little surprised because I feel they should have invested a little in Shivam Dube. He was expensive, I can understand, but you may not get a player of such skillset in India that easily. Maybe they want to buy him back," added Chopra.

The 43-year old observed RCB might have released Chris Morris because of his injury issues and the exorbitant price at which he was bought. He added the Bangalore-based franchise has a tough road ahead of them at the upcoming auction.

Advertisement

"Chris Morris, 10 crores, the price was a bit too much, but his season was not that bad. But there is an injury concern, so because of that they have let him go as well. I mean they will have their job cut out at the IPL 2021 auction on how they will make a good team," observed Aakash Chopra

Thank you @Tipo_Morris



For the crunch overs you delivered, the important wickets you took, and all of that while being a thorough entertainer, thank you for turning up when we needed you the most. 🙏#PlayBold #ThankYouChrisMorris pic.twitter.com/pDVL3OyszT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 21, 2021

"RCB are going for so many changes after qualifying for the play-offs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Mitchell Strac could be one of the players RCB might look to target.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra opined RCB might be looking to buy Mitchell Starc or Cameron Green at the IPL 2021 auction. He observed that the franchise would need an opener like Jason Roy as well after releasing Aaron Finch.

"Of course, they have gathered a lot of money. It is possible they are preparing for Mitchell Starc or Cameron Green. They might also want Jason Roy because they need an opener as well," said Chopra.

The former KKR player sounded surprised that RCB are looking to make wholesale changes after a rather decent run in IPL 2020.

"There will be a lot of upheavals there, but the surprising thing is that RCB are going for so many changes after qualifying for the play-offs after a gap of four years. It is very interesting, but that has always been the case with RCB," concluded Aakash Chopra.

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

RCB were particularly let down by their middle-order in IPL 2020. After releasing Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann, they will certainly need a few reinforcements in that department.

They could also be looking to get a few overseas fast bowlers, as Isuru Udana and Dale Steyn are no longer a part of the squad.