Record Alert: Virat Kohli eclipses Aussie legend to achieve massive IPL record during PBKS vs RCB 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat during his team’s IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Sunday, April 20. The right-handed batter eclipsed former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner for most half-centuries in the T20 league. This was his sixth fifty against the Punjab-based franchise.

Kohli, who reached his fifty against Punjab in 43 deliveries, registered his 67th half-century in the IPL. He achieved the landmark in his 260th appearance. The 36-year-old also holds the record for most IPL tons – eight. In addition, he is the only batter with over 8,000 runs in the tournament.

Warner, who played 184 IPL games, hit 66 fifties during his career from 2009 to 2024. The southpaw last played for Delhi Capitals (DC) last year before going unsold this season.

Most 50s in IPL:

Virat Kohli – 67 David Warner – 66 Shikhar Dhawan – 53 Rohit Sharma – 45 KL Rahul and AB de Villiers – 43

Virat Kohli in a purple patch for RCB again in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, who won the Orange Cap last season, has continued his impressive form in IPL 2025. With four half-centuries, he is now among the top five leading run-getters this season.

Interestingly, Kohli has scored all his fifties in away games for RCB as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (today). The senior batter would be keen to continue his good form, especially at home, where he has faltered, returning with cheap scores.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB beat PBKS by seven wickets with seven balls in hand. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 73 runs off 54 balls with the help of one six and seven boundaries. He will next be seen in action against RR at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24.

With the win, RCB returned to winning ways after losing to the same team in their previous game. This was their fifth consecutive win in away fixtures this year.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 full scorecard.

