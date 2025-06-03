Record Alert: Virat Kohli surpasses Shikhar Dhawan to achieve huge milestone during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Virat Kohli achieved a huge milestone during the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The 36-year-old eclipsed former PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan (768) for most boundaries in the history of the tournament. Kohli was equal with Dhawan ahead of the summit clash.

The right-hander achieved the feat in the fourth over of RCB’s innings. Kyle Jamieson bowled a half-volley on the pads, and Kohli flicked it towards the long leg for a boundary.

Most fours in IPL:

Virat Kohli – 771* in 259 innings Shikhar Dhawan – 768 in 221 innings David Warner – 663 in 184 innings Rohit Sharma – 640 in 267 innings Ajinkya Rahane – 514 in 183 innings

It’s worth mentioning that Kohli already holds numerous records in IPL, including the highest runs in the tournament. No other player has scored over 8,000 runs in the T20 league.

Virat Kohli plays a helping hand for RCB in IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

Virat Kohli played a decent knock for RCB in the IPL 2025 final vs PBKS. The senior batter scored 43 runs off 35 balls with the help of three boundaries. He stayed till 14.5 overs and kept the scorecard moving. Azmatullah Omarzai removed him via caught and bowled dismissal in the 15th over.

At the time of writing, RCB were 134/4 after 15.2 overs, with Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone at the crease. Kyle Jamieson has been the pick of the bowlers so far, returning with two wickets in his first three overs, including Phil Salt (16 off 9) and skipper Rajat Patidar (26 off 16).

Both RCB and PBKS are searching for their maiden IPL trophy. The Bengaluru-based franchise are playing their fourth final after losing in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Meanwhile, Punjab have made it to their only second final after 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

