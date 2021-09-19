"Relax boys, Rohit and Hardik aren't required to bash minnow CSK" - Fans react after the Mumbai Indians duo miss out against CSK

After a long gap, the second phase of IPL 2021 has finally begun in Dubai today. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will kick things off in UAE, which promises to be a blockbuster contest.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are missing this game. In Rohit's absence, Kieron Pollard will lead the Mumbai Indians in this match. Here are the playing XI's for the 30th IPL 2021 match.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Fans were confused and disappointed to see Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya sit out of the match. They expressed their opinions on the matter through their tweets on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later: Kieron Pollard

At the toss before the match, Kieron Pollard informed the Mumbai Indians fans that Rohit Sharma is fine and will be back in action soon. The stand-in captain also felt that it was a good toss to lose.

On the team composition and Rohit's absence, Kieron Pollard said:

"Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in. We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage.

"No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut. These are the kind of games you want to make your debuts in too.

"It's a good one (toss) for us to lose. We weren't too sure so we can't be criticized now for our decision. We started a couple of months back and the break was good for us. We did get some momentum towards the last couple of games but the guys have gone back and refreshed themselves."

Trent Boult and Adam Milne gave the Mumbai Indians a great start by picking up early wickets in the powerplay. It will be interesting to see how CSK will make a comeback in the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar