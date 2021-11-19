"Remember the first time I met you & how welcoming you were" - Babar Azam pens emotional note for AB de Villiers

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took to his Twitter account on Friday to post a heartfelt note to legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all cricket.

Describing de Villiers as an inspiration, Azam wrote:

"You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricketers. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! ❤️"

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, but continued to play in franchise T20 leagues, including the IPL.

"It has been an incredible journey" - AB de Villiers

Social media has been abuzz for a while regarding de Villiers' future, given his patchy form in the recent IPL. With a full Player auction ahead of the 2022 IPL edition, and de Villiers not getting any younger at 37, fans were skeptical about his involvement in the competition.

De Villiers brought down the curtain on a remarkable career on Friday, saying:

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

"That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me."

De Villiers closed at 9,424 runs from 340 matches in T20 cricket with four hundreds and 69 fifties, striking at 150.13. More than the numbers, it's the sheer entertainment that he provided which will remain his biggest legacy.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan