"Reply to those who trolled him" - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja returns with 3/18 in CSK vs KKR in IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8).

The left-arm spinner dismissed Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Venkatesh Iyer to finish with exceptional figures of 3/18.

Jadeja's comeback with the ball came after he managed just one wicket in his last four games. He spun a web around the Knight Riders to leave them tottering at 64-4 after 8.2 overs.

For the unversed, Jadeja was retained by defending champions CSK for ₹16 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 season following his exploits in all three departments last season. The 35-year-old also played a big role in the final against Gujarat Titans, where he slammed a six and four to guide his team to their fifth IPL trophy.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his exceptional spell against KKR after the Super Kings lost their last two matches. One user wrote:

"A reply to those who trolled him."

Expand Tweet

Another user shared a picture of the face swapping of Ajay Devgn with Ravindra Jadeja alongside MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad from the famous 'Phool aur Kaanten' movie scene. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Another user shared a meme that read:

"Na dare na gm karien, KKR ko apni jeb mein rakh lein jab mann kare (He neither fears nor does gym but keeps KKR in his pockets whenever he wants)."

Expand Tweet

One user pointed out how Jadeja can be dangerous on his day in all three departments. He wrote:

"Ravindra Jadeja on his day can be lethal with the bowl, bat and on the field."

Expand Tweet

Another user lauded Jadeja for silencing his critics by returning to form. He wrote:

"Ravindra Jadeja is shutting down anyone who dares question his bowling ability!"

Expand Tweet

A user shared how Jadeja has dominated with the ball at Chepauk with 33 wickets at the venue:

"Ravindra Jadeja becomes 10 times more dangerous when CSK plays in Chepauk. He knows how to make the best use of these conditions.Changed the match in the blink of the eyes for CSK."

Expand Tweet

Ravindra Jadeja stars as CSK restrict KKR to 137/9 in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical bowling display from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK restrict KKR to 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs. That came as the visitors suffered a collapse despite being 56-1 after powerplay.

Apart from Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande also bagged three wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two and one wicket, respectively.

Captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Knight Riders, with 34 runs off 32 balls, including three boundaries. Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also chipped in with 27 (20) and 24 (18), respectively.

In response, the Super Kings were 4-0 after one over, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra at the crease. They will look to return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in last two games.

Follow the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 live score and updates here.