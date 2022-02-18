Reports: Simon Katich resigns as assistant coach of SunRisers Hyderabad

Simon Katich has resigned from his post as assistant head coach at SunRisers Hyderabad in a rather surprising turn of events.

According to a report published by News Corp, the resignation comes after SunRisers' top-brass went against the pre-auction plans in the recent mega-auction.

Besides this, it is also believed that Katich was not happy with the way the franchise has operated in the last 12 months.

K I R A N 🇮🇳 @Kiran_reddy_k Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon katich has decided to walk out on the organisation in the immediate wake of the IPL auction held last weekend.

Acc to sources Katich disagreed with the way the team was being managed & felt pre-auction plans were disregarded on the run. Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon katich has decided to walk out on the organisation in the immediate wake of the IPL auction held last weekend.Acc to sources Katich disagreed with the way the team was being managed & felt pre-auction plans were disregarded on the run.

Katich, who represented Australia for the better part of the first decade of the 21st century, was roped in as assistant coach by head coach Tom Moody.

The Australian cricketer has previously coached franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He left the post at RCB prior to the second leg in the United Arab Emirates, citing personal reasons.

SunRisers Hyderabad has witnessed mass exodus of Australians in recent times

The development is yet another addition to a growing list of Australians who have parted ways with the 'Orange Army' in the last 12 months.

SunRisers were embroiled in a massive controversy last year when they not only sacked David Warner from the leadership role but also dumped him out of the playing XI.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 First Warner and now Katich. There is something definitely wrong with the @SunRisers top brass! First Warner and now Katich. There is something definitely wrong with the @SunRisers top brass!

Warner eventually returned to playing XI at the start of the second leg before being dumped again following a few low scores.

He was eventually not retained, but the southpaw isn't the only Australian to have left the Hyderabad franchise in the last few months. Apart from him, head coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant Brad Haddin have also parted ways with the 2016 champions.

SRH retained Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad prior to the mega-auction. In the auction, they picked the likes of Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, and Kartik Tyagi, to name a few players.

Following the auction, SRH uploaded a video to their social accounts where Katich explained the thought-process behind the acquisition of Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips.

SRH's squad ahead of IPL 2022:

Kane Williamson (C), , Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

