"Respect jo dressing room mai hai aapko milna bohot zaruri hai" - Ravindra Jadeja’s massive statement on social media engagement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made a telling statement on the ever-increasing social media engagement of cricketers. He made the comments on the podcast of his fellow CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ad

During the conversation, Ravindra Jadeja spoke about how earning the respect of your teammates matters more to him than social media engagement. In times where a lot of importance is given to social media reach, even for cricketers, he believes there is ultimately no value if you do not earn respect in the dressing room.

"Mera hamesha na yeh believe hai ki respect jo dresing room mai hai aapko milna bohot zaruri hai. Agar aapka respect dressing room mai nahi hai, toh mere khyal se aapko koi respect ka value hi nahi hai. (I always believe that the respect that is there in the dressing room, that is important for you to get. If you have no respect in the dressing room then there is no value of your respect.)

Ad

Trending

"Aap social media pe jo bhi ho, aapko itne lakhs mai like aa raha hai comment aa raha hai woh kuch matter nahi karta. Khardite bhi hai log aate bhi hai but aajkal trend toh kharidne ka hi chal raha hai but woh sab cheez toh bekar hai. (Whatever you are on social media, how many every likes you are getting in lakh, comments, all that does not matter. People buy and get it too but these days there is a trend of buying these things but this is all useless)," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja will now focus on the England tour after IPL 2025 season

With CSK's IPL 2025 season coming to an end with the league stage, as they failed to make the playoffs, Ravindra Jadeja will now shift his focus to the upcoming England tour. India are set to play a five-match Test series in England from June 20.

Jadeja scored 301 runs and picked up ten wickets from 14 matches as CSK finished last on the IPL 2025 points table with just four wins.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ashwin now retired, Jadeja is the senior-most player in the Test team. Thus, the all-rounder's responsibility increases even more for the tour of England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More