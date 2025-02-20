"Reunited"- Shane Watson reunites with former CSK teammate from IPL 2018 ahead of IML T20 [Photo]

Legendary Australian all-rounder Shane Watson caught up with his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ambati Rayudu ahead of the International Masters League. Watson clicked a selfie with Rayudu and shared it on his official Instagram profile.

Watson and Rayudu played a huge role in CSK's championship win in 2018. While Watson scored a match-winning century in the final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rayudu played excellent knocks for the Super Kings throughout the season.

Both players have retired from international cricket and IPL now. They continue to participate in exhibition leagues, and both of them will participate in the upcoming International Masters League. Ahead of the tournament's opening match, the two players met at a media event and clicked a selfie.

"Reunited (two yellow heart emojis)," Shane Watson captioned the picture on Instagram.

Ambati Rayudu will play for the India Masters team in the IML T20 2025 under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Shane Watson will captain the Australia Masters in the inaugural edition of this tournament featuring the legends.

Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson will go head-to-head in Vadodara on March 5

As per the rules of the International Masters League T20 tournament, all six teams will play against each other once. The tournament features India Masters, Australia Masters, Sri Lanka Masters, South Africa Masters, West Indies Masters, and England Masters.

India Masters will take on Australia Masters on March 5 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. It will be the fourth match of the league stage for the Indian team. It will be interesting to see how Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson perform in that fixture.

Before that, India Masters will take on Sri Lanka Masters on February 22 in Navi Mumbai. Their next match will be against England Masters on February 25 in Navi Mumbai, followed by a battle against the South Africa Masters on March 1 in Vadodara.

