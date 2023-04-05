“Ri-Shub union” - Rishabh Pant catches up with Shubman Gill during DC vs GT IPL 2023 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) have shared a picture of Rishabh Pant with Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill on their official social media handle.

Pant was present for the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4. DC went down to GT by six wickets in the match. Batting first, they posted a disappointing 162/8, a target Gujarat chased down in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Keeping the end result aside, fans and players from both teams were happy to see Pant watching the match from the stands. Delhi Capitals even shared an image of the keeper-batter with GT opener Gill on their official Twitter handle.

The picture, which seems to have been taken after the conclusion of the match, was uploaded with the caption:

“A 𝐑𝐢-𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛 union that we have all been waiting for 😍 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #DCvGT.”

Pant is unavailable for IPL 2023 as he suffered multiple injuries in a car crash in December last year. He is currently recuperating after undergoing medical treatment for his injuries. He is unlikely to return to the cricket field anytime soon.

DC skipper David Warner reacts to loss

Pant’s presence in the stadium could not inspire Delhi Capitals to victory as they succumbed to their second defeat in as many games in IPL 2023. Batting first, DC were held to 162/8. Sai Sudharsan (62* off 48) and David Miller (31* off 16) then starred in Gujarat’s chase as they got home with ease.

Reflecting on the defeat, Delhi captain David Warner stated that the ball swung a lot more than they expected and their batters failed to adjust. He said:

“Don't think I was surprised (with early movement for GT seamers). It did swing a lot more than anticipated. And from the other end it kept a little low. They showed how to adapt to situations. (We’ve) Got another 6 games here. Have to be on point and expect that swing in the first few overs.”

On the bowling performance, he added:

“We were in the game till the back end. Sai batted well. Miller does what he does. With the dew also, it'll be challenging if you don't get 180-190.”

Explaining why Axar Patel did not bowl a single over, Warner said:

“Was because of the wicket and the matchups.”

DC’s next match will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

