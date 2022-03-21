“We’ve got to find a way to be different” - Ricky Ponting in first speech for Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2022

In his first speech ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting urged his players to be different than the rest of the teams.

Ponting’s passionate speeches during previous IPL seasons have acquired legendary status. Under his guidance, DC topped the league stage last year but couldn’t make it to the final.

In a video shared on Delhi’s official social media handles, Ponting asserted while speaking to his players:

“We have a great squad. We have a squad that can win the IPL. We’ve got lots of talent but guess what, we’ve got to find a way to be different than everybody else. The little things that we do and the attention we pay to detail, that will separate us from the rest of the teams in the IPL.”

Spelling out a four-word mantra - attitude, effort, commitment and care - for the team, the former Australian captain added:

“I talked about four words - one was attitude, one was effort, one was commitment and the last part was care. This group and tournament for me is not just about the players and the coaches. What we try and create at the Delhi Capitals is a family environment. I’ll treat the captain, the senior guys, the baggage guys exactly the same.”

Delhi will once again be captained by Rishabh Pant, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 season. DC also retained left-arm spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

“I don’t like watching people wasting their time” - Ricky Ponting

In a stern tone, the DC coach told the players that he expects a 100 percent commitment from them for the upcoming season. He elaborated:

“I don’t like laziness. I don’t like lateness. I don’t like sitting back and watching people wasting their talent. I don’t like watching people wasting their time. If you’ve finished your training session, part of the care thing is looking around and understanding how you might be able to help someone else.”

Addressing the new players who have joined the franchise since being picked at the mega auction, the 47-year-old said:

“As a coach, I want to forge relationships with you guys as soon as I can. If I don’t, I know I am not going to get the best out of you.”

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27.

