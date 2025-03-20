Ricky Ponting and PBKS contingent perform puja ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting and other members of the team management recently performed a puja ahead of IPL 2025. This is the debut season for Ponting with the PBKS side in the coaching role. He previously served as head coach for Delhi Capitals (DC) for seven seasons between 2018 and 2024.

Ad

After parting ways with DC, Ricky Ponting joined hands with Punjab Kings after IPL 2024 and built a decent squad during the mega auction. The franchise shelled out a huge sum of ₹26.75 crores for Shreyas Iyer and appointed him as the captain.

They also spent big on match-winners like Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and a few Australian players to reinforce their team for the upcoming season.

Ahead of IPL 2025, the PBKS contingent was spotted performing puja and praying for their success in the new season. A couple of X users shared pictures of the occasion online.

Ad

Trending

You can view them below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They have assembled a good squad" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that PBKS management has assembled a good squad for IPL 2025. However, he felt they don't have enough quality Indian batters in the side, which might pose a challenge this season.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel Aakash Chopra said:

Ad

"The first thing is that they have assembled a good squad, but will they perform? The squad is never that bad and they play a very entertaining brand of cricket as well, lose continuously at the start, begin winning continuously in the end, and then they just fall short. The Indian batting department seems slightly weak to me. When I try to make their XI, one option is to open with both uncapped Indians - not a great idea."

Ad

Elaborating his views on the Indian contingent of PBKS batting unit, Chopra added:

"Shreyas Iyer is your rockstar Indian batter but who apart from him? Only Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh are seen. Shashank Singh is outstanding, but one great season. We don't know anything apart from that. Nehal Wadhera is good but still slightly unproven. Prabhsimran Singh blows hot, blows cold. Then Priyansh Arya. I see a slight lack of depth in the Indian batting department, and that is a challenge."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views about the PBKS batting unit above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback